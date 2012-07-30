* June replacement battery shipments fall mo/mo, yr/yr

* OEM shipments down mo/mo, up over 9 pct yr/yr

NEW YORK, July 30 North American shipments of replacement automotive batteries in June fell 5.94 percent from May and dropped 7.72 percent from June 2011, a U.S. industry group said on Monday.

Battery Council International (BCI) reported that shipments slowed to 8,263,563 units in June from 8,785,231 in May, and came in below 8,955,035 units shipped in June 2011.

For the year through June, replacement battery shipments were off 1.94 percent at 51,500,039 units from 52,517,181 a year earlier.

North American shipments of original equipment (OEM) automotive batteries fell 7.70 percent to 1,475,947 units in June from 1,598,990 in May, but climbed 9.11 percent from 1,352,673 in June 2011, BCI said in its monthly report.

Year to date through June, OEM shipments increased by 17.08 percent to 9,257,447 units from 7,907,133 in the first six months of 2011.

Replacement batteries are shipped to parts dealers and wholesalers. Original equipment batteries are usually transported directly to auto manufacturers.

The group said the figures reflected reports from all of its members, adjusted to account for the entire industry. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)