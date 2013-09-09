NEW YORK, Sept 9 American shipments of new and
replacement automotive batteries rose in July from a year
earlier, U.S. industry data showed, reinforcing rising optimism
about the continued recovery in car and truck sales.
Rising demand in the region has helped fuel a rise in
physical prices of lead, the main ingredient in lead acid auto
batteries, to record highs.
Total shipments of original equipment and replacement
automotive batteries rose 2.2 percent to 10.05 million units
from a year earlier, with new car sales driving the gain,
according to Battery Council International data released on
Monday.
The data comes after U.S. automakers reported surprisingly
strong sales in August of 16.1 million units, up 17 percent.
Sales of new batteries, which are only a small portion of
overall shipments, fell 21 percent to 1.4 million units from
June. Sales often slow during the Northern Hemisphere summer.
But all other measurements, including sales for the
year-to-date and previous 12 months, pointed to continued growth
in the sector, underscoring expectations that demand and prices
for lead will remain firm.
Based on the past 12 months, sales of new batteries were up
7 percent and replacement batteries up 2 percent, the data
showed.
Tightening supplies and healthy demand have pushed U.S.
premiums , paid on top of LME prices for physical
delivery, to all-time highs between 12 and 15 cents per lb. That
is double a year ago.
North American shipments of replacement and original
equipment automotive batteries in July:
Battery type July 2013 June 2013 Percent July 2012 Percent
Change Change
Replacement 8.8 8.76 0.5% 8.68 1.4%
batteries
Original 1.4 1.56 -20.7% 1.14 8.5%
Equipment
Total 10.05 10.3 -2.75% 9.83 2.2%
Jan-July Jan-July
2013 2012
Replacement 61.2 60.2 1.7%
batteries
Original 10.98 10.4 5.6%
Equipment
Total 72.2 70.58 2.3%