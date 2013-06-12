By Deepa Seetharaman
| DETROIT, June 12
DETROIT, June 12 Underwriters Laboratories, a
119-year-old U.S. company that develops product safety tests, is
strengthening its lithium-ion battery standards after a string
of high-profile battery failures that shed light on the
technology's weak spots.
Those vulnerabilities were highlighted this year when
regulators grounded Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner for
nearly four months after lithium-ion batteries overheated on two
separate jets in January, leading to a fire in one.
Even so, analysts expect a growing number of products to
rely on the batteries, which are more powerful and resilient
than their traditional counterparts. The global market for
lithium-ion batteries is expected to double by 2016.
In articles published on its website on Wednesday,
Underwriters Laboratories said it has developed a more vigorous
test to prevent short circuits inside the battery cell that can
lead to a fire. It is also refining safety and testing standards
for larger batteries increasingly used in hybrid and electric
cars.
"The number of lithium-ion batteries in use, the complexity
of the lithium-ion battery cells and the numerous usage
conditions make the design of safe cells and the development of
tests for battery safety standards extremely challenging,"
Underwriters Laboratories said.
The use of the batteries has greatly expanded in the past
decade, powering everything from the Chevrolet Volt to iPads.
The number of lithium-ion cells made worldwide ballooned to 4.4
billion in 2012, from 800 million in 2002, according to the
Portable Rechargeable Battery Association, a trade group of
battery makers.
Still, Boeing's crisis illustrated how battery experts are
trying to understand the risks posed by large-format batteries,
as well as what causes internal short circuits implicated in the
Dreamliner problems.
GS Yuasa Corp. (6674.T) of Japan makes the 787 battery and
Thales SA (TCFP.PA) of France makes the battery system.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has documented
more than 350 fires involving lithium-ion batteries since March
2012, Underwriters Laboratories said.
Underwriters Laboratories worked with officials at NASA and
Oak Ridge National Laboratories to develop its internal short
test. This method is now part of NASA's battery qualification
process for space flights.