* Says Lloyds and NAMA have rejected 255 mln stg bid

* Will continue to look for opportunities in London

LONDON Nov 24 Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency have rejected a 262 million pound ($407 million) bid from Malaysia's SP Setia Bhd to buy senior debt linked to London's Battersea Power Station, SP Setia said.

"NAMA and Lloyds have informed SP Setia via a letter dated 23 November 2011 that they do not intend to engage further on the preliminary offer at this stage," the Malaysian company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Thursday.

"Our preliminary offer was made in the ordinary course of the group's activities to always seek out good opportunities in both local and selected international markets to expand the group's operations, it said.

"We still firmly believe that property development prospects in London are positive," SP Setia said, adding it would continue to look out for other possibilities to invest in London, such as via strategic partnerships and landbanking opportunities.

The statement was made in response to media reports on Wednesday that SP Setia had agreed terms with Irish group Real Estate Opportunities to take a majority stake in Battersea Power Station and fund a 5.5 billion pound redevelopment of the site.

Lenders to the power station's owner waived a debt maturity deadline in August while talks with potential new equity partners for its redevelopment continued. ($1=.6438 Pound) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)