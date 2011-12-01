LONDON Dec 1 Malaysian property company
SP Setia still has an opportunity to buy Battersea
Power Station despite the London landmark's lenders lining up
administrators to take control of the site, the Telegraph
reported, citing sources close to the lenders.
Last week, SP Setia said Lloyds Banking Group and
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency had rejected a 262
million pound ($407 million) bid from the company to buy senior
debt linked to Battersea Power Station.
Real Estate Opportunities, which has a 54 percent
stake in a vehicle that owns Battersea Power Station, said on
Wednesday the lenders applied to have administrators appointed
to certain subsidiaries.
The Telegraph report said it is understood that NAMA and
Lloyds had rejected a second proposal from SP Setia this week to
take control of the site and buy the bank debt for "par" 324
million pounds on the grounds that they were not satisfied with
the conditions attached and also wanted a "meaningful" deposit.
SP Setia declined to comment to Reuters on the
report. Lloyds and NAMA were not immediately available for
comment.
Once they have taken control of the sale process after
appointing administrators at the end of next week, Lloyds and
NAMA plan to run an open-market auction process in a bid to
offload the power station, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.
