LONDON Feb 10 The administrator to London's ill-fated Battersea power station is locked in a row over plans for a rival supermarket at the proposed neighbouring U.S. embassy site.

The Grade II-listed building's four white chimneys have been a landmark on London's skyline for decades but plans to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power production there ceased nearly 30 years ago.

Ernst & Young, which is selling the site for lenders Lloyds Banking Group and the Irish National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) -- Ireland's state-run 'bad bank' -- claims the Waitrose supermarket will scupper plans for a store on the power station site and lower its potential sale price.

Ernst & Young has objected to Irish developer Ballymore's plan, part of a 15-acre scheme of offices, homes and shops around the site of the future U.S. embassy, a source told Reuters.

"There is a high probability that an alternative foodstore operator will not be attracted to the power station site," the letter said.

"The proposed scale of retail floorspace will have an adverse impact on the commercial attractiveness of the power station scheme."

Both developments are in the Nine Elms district of south London, one of several large-scale regeneration projects under way in the city.

Ballymore's plans for the 15-acre Embassy Gardens site will be discussed at a council meeting on February 16.

Ballymore was not immediately available for comment.

The latest project foundered in December when Lloyds and NAMA put into administration four companies -- units of Battersea Powerstation Shareholder Vehicle Ltd (BPSSV) -- linked to the site, over 325 million pounds ($515 million) of debt.

BPSSV majority owner Real Estate Opportunities' 5.5-billion pound office, housing and retail scheme for the power station aimed to create 15,000 jobs as part of a 10.1 million sq ft project that relied on extending the Northern Line tube track to Battersea.

Previous failed plans for the site include a fairground, a base for circus act Cirque du Soleil and a scheme that included a restaurant table at the top of one of the chimneys.

