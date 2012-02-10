LONDON Feb 10 The administrator to
London's ill-fated Battersea power station is locked in a row
over plans for a rival supermarket at the proposed neighbouring
U.S. embassy site.
The Grade II-listed building's four white chimneys have been
a landmark on London's skyline for decades but plans to
redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power
production there ceased nearly 30 years ago.
Ernst & Young, which is selling the site for lenders Lloyds
Banking Group and the Irish National Asset Management
Agency (NAMA) -- Ireland's state-run 'bad bank' -- claims the
Waitrose supermarket will scupper plans for a store on the power
station site and lower its potential sale price.
Ernst & Young has objected to Irish developer Ballymore's
plan, part of a 15-acre scheme of offices, homes and shops
around the site of the future U.S. embassy, a source told
Reuters.
"There is a high probability that an alternative foodstore
operator will not be attracted to the power station site," the
letter said.
"The proposed scale of retail floorspace will have an
adverse impact on the commercial attractiveness of the power
station scheme."
Both developments are in the Nine Elms district of south
London, one of several large-scale regeneration projects under
way in the city.
Ballymore's plans for the 15-acre Embassy Gardens site will
be discussed at a council meeting on February 16.
Ballymore was not immediately available for comment.
The latest project foundered in December when Lloyds and
NAMA put into administration four companies -- units of
Battersea Powerstation Shareholder Vehicle Ltd (BPSSV) -- linked
to the site, over 325 million pounds ($515 million) of debt.
BPSSV majority owner Real Estate Opportunities'
5.5-billion pound office, housing and retail scheme for the
power station aimed to create 15,000 jobs as part of a 10.1
million sq ft project that relied on extending the Northern Line
tube track to Battersea.
Previous failed plans for the site include a fairground, a
base for circus act Cirque du Soleil and a scheme that included
a restaurant table at the top of one of the chimneys.
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by David Hulmes)