By Tom Bill
LONDON, Dec 19 London local government
officials have told the administrator to the failed Battersea
Power Station redevelopment that they want plans for the site to
remain unchanged, protecting the building and tens of thousands
of jobs.
The Grade II listed power station's four white chimneys have
been a landmark on London's skyline for decades, but plans to
redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power
production there stopped nearly 30 years ago.
On Monday, Wandsworth Council leader Ravi Govindia and three
other representatives from the local authority, who must approve
plans for any new power station scheme, met with lenders to the
site Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA), and administrator Ernst & Young.
They urged the administrator and banks to select a buyer who
would not tear up redevelopment plans designed to create up to
25,000 jobs in the wider Nine Elms district.
"It was a listening exercise on both sides but we put across
the fact that we don't want to see all the work done over the
years scuppered," the economic development officer at Wandsworth
Council, Mike Brook, told Reuters after the meeting at Ernst &
Young's London offices.
The latest project foundered when Lloyds and NAMA put four
companies -- all units of Battersea Powerstation Shareholder
Vehicle Ltd -- linked to the site into administration on Dec. 12
over 325 million pounds ($505 million) of debt.
BPSSV majority owner Real Estate Opportunities' 5.5
billion pounds office, housing and retail scheme for the power
station aimed to create 15,000 jobs as part of a 10.1 million sq
ft project that relied on extending the Northern Line tube to
Battersea.
"No assurances were given but in drawing up their shortlist
to sell the site they'd want to know there was a valid way
forward," said Brook, who attended the meeting. "The key
elements are job creation, the Northern Line extension and the
retention of its iconic status."
RED-TAPE NIGHTMARE
Despite the desire to keep the building intact, developers
told Reuters that demolishing the brick edifice, which would
require UK government approval, would make any future
development more financially viable.
"It's an ugly site that developers would ideally want to
knock down as it will crumble in 10 years anyway," the chief
executive of one FTSE-listed developer told Reuters. "I can't
see the protection lobby allowing that to happen though."
Another source close to the scheme told Reuters on condition
of anonymity that, the "biggest problem on the power station
site has always been the power station."
However, changing the power station redevelopment plans
would likely prove an obstacle to developers.
Minor alterations to the existing consent could take at
least a year to work through, while material changes could take
three-plus years before redevelopment work started on the
crumbling site, planning experts told Reuters.
UK property developers British Land, Capital &
Counties and Development Securities have been
linked to the scheme, as well as sovereign wealth funds and
Malaysian property company SP Setia.
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was also eyeing
the site as a possible new home, though property industry
sources said the protracted planning process that a radically
new scheme would entail counted against him.
Brook said administrators would move quickly to appoint an
agent to sell the site as part of an "open and transparent sale
process".
Previous failed plans for the site include a fairground, a
base for circus act Cirque du Soleil and a scheme that included
a restaurant table at the top of one of the chimneys.
In 1987, John Broome, a businessman close to then Prime
Minister Margaret Thatcher bought the site for 1.5 million and
removed the roof before selling it on to a Hong Kong developer.
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)