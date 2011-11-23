LONDON Nov 23 Malaysian property company
SP Setia is in talks to take control of London's
landmark Battersea Power Station and fund a 5.5 billion pound
($8.61 billion) redevelopment of the site, the Telegraph
reported on Wednesday.
SP Setia has agreed terms with Irish group Real Estate
Opportunities to take a majority stake in the power
station, famous for its four imposing white brick chimneys, by
acquiring the bank debt that is threatening to derail its
redevelopment, according to the article.
The site's senior lenders, however, have serious concerns
about the proposals, according to the paper. The lenders include
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency and Lloyds.
The Malaysian company made a formal offer last week to the
lending banks to buy their 300 million pounds of debt for 255
million pounds, but the lenders were not satisfied with the
price and were keen to explore options for the site such as
Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich building a new stadium for
Chelsea, according to the article.
The newspaper said it believed SP Setia had discussed the
investment with London's mayor, Boris Johnson, but any deal must
gain the banks' approval.
Lenders to the power station's owner waived a debt maturity
deadline in August while talks with potential new equity
partners for its redevelopment continued.
Real Estate Opportunities said last month a number of
potential global investors had expressed strong interest in
committing to the Battersea Power Station project.
The 10.1 million square-foot redevelopment of the site
involves an extension to the Northern Line underground railway,
and the construction of thousands of homes, retail and office
space.
The project is one of the largest regeneration proposals
being considered in London and is expected to provide up to
25,000 jobs with about 15,000 people working within the station.
Schemes to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground
since power production ceased nearly three decades ago.
Officials with SP Setia, Real Estate Opportunities and
National Asset Management could not be immediately reached for
comment. Lloyds declined to comment.
