Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Bauba Platinum Ltd : * Entered assets for shares agreement to acuqire 60 pct interest in prospecting rights over the farms moeijelik 412 ks and waterkop 113 kt * Says the purchase consideration of R150 million is to be settled through the issue and allotment to the respective vendors * Deal with Highland Trading Investments ltd, Danene Trust, Kumane Trust, Math-pin Trust, Pimlico Investment Trust, Hlabirwa Mining Investments * Cancellation of the 2010 claw back subject to shareholder approval at the general meeting. * Says chrome minerals located on the farm moeijelik 412 ks have been assessed and determined to be economically viable * Financial effects of acquisition are in the process of being finalised
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.