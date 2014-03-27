BRIEF-Open Investments plans RUB 5 bln bonds placement
* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 Bauba Platinum Ltd : * BAU - signing of chrome ore supply agreement * Says Bauba's subsidiary has entered into a chrome ore supply agreement with
ASA metals proprietary limited ("asa"). * Agreement with ASA makes provision for a prepayment of up to R5.6 million
over the next seven months until the mining operations commence.
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.