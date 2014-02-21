(correcting dateline to Munich)
MUNICH Feb 21 German construction and machinery
group Bauer may omit payment of a dividend to
shareholders for 2013 after slumping to a full-year net loss,
its chief executive said.
"My opinion is that whoever doesn't earn anything has to
live with the consequences," Thomas Bauer told Reuters in an
interview published on Friday, adding that dividends should be
reviewed when a company posts losses.
Bauer slashed its 2013 outlook in October, saying it
expected to post a 20 million euro ($27.4 million) net loss for
the year after unexpectedly booking a one-off charge related to
a contract to build water wells in Jordan.
