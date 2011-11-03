FRANKFURT Nov 3 German construction and
engineering company Bauer said it signed a letter of
understanding on a 1.9 billion euro ($2.6 billion) contract, its
biggest ever, to refurbish a dam in Iraq.
"We expect the contract to be ready for signing within the
next few months, after some final details have been clarified,"
Bauer Chief Executive Thomas Bauer said in a statement on
Thursday.
Iraq is slowly moving to rebuild its dilapidated
infrastructure more than eight years after the U.S.-led
invasion, and needs investment in virtually every sector.
The project, scheduled to take about six years to complete,
will involve Bauer building a cut-off wall to seal the Mosul Dam
in northern Iraq. The ground beneath the 3.6 kilometre-long dam
has become increasingly water-permeable, Bauer said.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
