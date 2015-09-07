VIENNA, Sept 7 Creditors of struggling Austrian home-improvement chain BauMax have agreed to take a 400 million euro ($446.6 million) writedown which will effectively cancel around 40 percent of its debt, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The agreement clears the way for German home-improvement retailer Obi to take over most of BauMax's sites, it said.

BauMax was not immediately available for comment.

BauMax, which like other home-improvement chains in Europe has suffered from weak housing markets, is implementing a restructuring plan agreed with its creditor banks.

($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)