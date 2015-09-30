UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria's Federal Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had approved German home-improvement chain Obi's planned takeover of 68 retail sites of smaller Austrian rival BauMax.
The authority, known by its abbreviation in German, BWB, said in a statement on its website that Obi planned to take sole control of 68 of BauMax's 105 sites, including locations in Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in Austria.
The planned acquisition was announced this month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.