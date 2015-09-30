VIENNA, Sept 30 Austria's Federal Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had approved German home-improvement chain Obi's planned takeover of 68 retail sites of smaller Austrian rival BauMax.

The authority, known by its abbreviation in German, BWB, said in a statement on its website that Obi planned to take sole control of 68 of BauMax's 105 sites, including locations in Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in Austria.

The planned acquisition was announced this month.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)