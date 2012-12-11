NEW YORK Dec 11 Warburg Pincus LLC has mandated
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore a sale of eye care
company Bausch & Lomb Inc, hoping to fetch more than $10
billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The private equity firm has asked Goldman to approach
potential buyers for Bausch & Lomb Inc, including major
healthcare companies, but could also turn to an initial public
offering as an alternative, the source said on condition of
anonymity because discussions are confidential.
"Bausch & Lomb is regularly contacted by companies with
strategic interest in our company, and we continue to aspire to
a return to the public markets in the future," said Bausch &
Lomb spokesman Adam Grossberg. "However, our focus remains on
building the best global eye-health company, and therefore won't
comment further".
Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Bloomberg News reported on Goldman Sachs' appointment to sell
Bausch & Lomb earlier on Tuesday.