* Offer represents a premium of 9 pct to Ista's Monday close
* Baush & Lomb sees addition to EBITDA in first year after
deal closing
* Baush & Lomb to partly fund the buy with cash on hand
* Companies expect deal to close in Q2 2012
March 26 Bausch & Lomb said it agreed to buy
Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc f or about $500 million in cash
to broaden its portfolio of eye health products.
The purchase price of $9.10 represents a 9 percent premium
to Ista's Monday close.
The deal comes close on the heels of Canadian drug maker
Valeant Pharmaceuticals' failed attempt to buy Ista,
despite a sweetened bid. Valeant finally gave up its pursuit of
Ista in January, citing a lack of progress in talks.
Bausch & Lomb, a veteran in the eye healthcare space, said
the acquisition would be a strategic fit and that it would add
to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
in the first year after closing of the deal.
"This (acquisition) gives us four additional marketed
products and nearly doubles our late stage research and
development pipeline," Bausch & Lomb's chief executive officer
Brent Saunders said on a phone interview.
The CEO said he expects to file for a marketing approval
with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Ista's
experimental eye inflammation drug Prolensa this year.
California-based Ista, which has annual revenue of about
$130 million, is currently conducting efficacy studies on
Prolensa in the late stage.
"Because Bausch & Lomb already manufactures nearly all of
Ista's current U.S. products, our companies have known each
other well for many years," CEO Saunders said in a statement.
Baush & Lomb plans to finance the buy with a combination of
cash on hand and the proceeds of a $350 million term loan
facility.
The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both
companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012,
the companies said.
Bausch & Lomb was advised by Goldman, Sachs & Co. on the
transaction, while Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor
to Ista.
Shares of Ista were trading up 8 percent at $9.03 after the
bell.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore and Bill Berkrot in
New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)