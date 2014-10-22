Oct 22 Bavarian Nordic A/S
* Bavarian Nordic enters licensing and supply agreement with
Janssen on MVA-BN Ebola Vaccine
* Says under terms of agreement, Bavarian Nordic will grant
Janssen an exclusive license for multivalent MVA-BN filovirus
vaccine, designed to protect against Ebola Zaire, Ebola Sudan
and Marburg virus
* Says Bavarian Nordic will receive an upfront payment of
$25 million and is entitled to up to $20 million in development
and regulatory milestones in addition to royalties for
commercial sales outside Africa
* Says raises its expectations to year-end cash preparedness
* Says expectations for full year revenues and result are
maintained as vast majority of agreement will be revenue
recognized in 2015
* Says through a private placement Johnson & Johnson
Development Corporation will invest 251 million Danish crowns
(about $43 million) to subscribe for new shares of Bavarian
Nordic
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)