Oct 22 Bavarian Nordic A/S
* Announces additional details concerning the issue of
shares to Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation
* Says Johnson&Johnson (J&J) will subscribe for Bavarian
Nordic shares in amount of 251 million Danish crowns
* Says Bavarian Nordic will issue a maximum of 1,673,333
shares of 10 crowns each (equal to about 6.4 percent of existing
share capital of company)
* Says the new shares will be subscribed for in cash at the
market price which is based on the simple average of the volume
weighted average price of the company's shares on Nasdaq
Copenhagen during a period of five consecutive trading days
starting on Oct. 22, subject to a minimum subscription price of
150 crowns per share of 10 crowns corresponding to the closing
price of the Company's shares on Nasdaq on Oct. 21Source text: bit.ly/1td3bnm
