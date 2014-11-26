BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Nov 26 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Says capital has been increased by nominally 1,046,500 Danish crowns as a consequence of exercise of warrants
* Says after registration of capital increase share capital amounts to 276,712,470 Danish crowns
* Says gross proceeds to Bavarian Nordic from capital increase amounts to 5,661,565 Danish crowns
* Says exercise price for new shares is 54.1 Danish crowns per share of nominal 10 Danish crowns
* Says new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen on Nov. 27
* Says content of announcement does not affect its expectations for 2014 financial results
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.