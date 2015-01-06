Jan 6 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for the ebola vaccine
regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology
* First human trial of MVA-BN Filo/AdVac preventative ebola vaccine regimen initiated in UK
* Additional trials soon to be initiated in United States and Africa
* Under the existing supply contract with Janssen, Bavarian Nordic has now produced 400,000
doses of its MVA-BN Filo component that form part of the prime boost vaccination regimen
* First 400,000 doses will become available for use in large-scale clinical trials by April
2015
* Expects 2 million doses from manufacturing under existing supply contract with Janssen,
where it had previously expected 1 million doses
