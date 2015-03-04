COPENHAGEN, March 4 Shares in Bavarian Nordic leapt as much as 39 percent on Wednesday after the Danish biotech company announced a prostate cancer drug deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb that could be worth at least $1 billion.

The agreement gives the U.S. company an exclusive option to license and commercialise Bavarian's prostate cancer drug candidate Prostvac.

Under the deal, Bavarian Nordic could receive up to $975 million, including $60 million upfront, if it passes trials and sales milestones, and could also receive royalties from sales.

Prostvac is currently undergoing Phase III trials -- the last set of tests under U.S. regulations before it can be sold on the market.

"It's a super deal for Bavarian," analyst Frank Horning Andersen from Jyske Bank said. "Bristol-Myers is the right partner as the company has reorganised recently with cancer as one of its focus areas."

Last week Bavarian said that according to results of a small early-stage trial conducted by the U.S. National Cancer Institute, Prostvac helped extend survival in patients with advanced prostate cancer significantly.

Bavarian Nordic shares were up 30.5 percent to 275.50 Danish crowns ($41) at 0840 GMT.

($1 = 6.6766 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)