Nov 13 Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Q3 revenue 225.2 million Danish crowns versus 318.9 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT loss 51.6 million crowns versus profit 31.6 million crowns

* Q3 pretax loss 20.7 million crowns versus profit 25.0 million crowns

* As of Sept. 30, 2014 cash preparedness was 356 million crowns versus 546 million crowns

* Says for full year expects to deliver about 6.5 million doses of IMVAMUNE deliveries to SNS

* Maintains expectations for 2014 financial results with revenue at the level of 1,200 million crowns and a break-even result before interest and tax (EBIT)

* Company raised its expectations for the year-end cash preparedness from about 600 million crowns to about 1,000 million crowns including a reduction in debt and credit facilities of about 150 million crowns

* Says Infectious Disease division is expected to generate an ebit of approximately 400 million crowns

* Says Cancer Immunotherapy division is expected to generate a negative EBIT of approximately 400 million crowns

* Says overall contribution margin on imvamune sales for the full year is expected to be at the same level as 2013

* Says research and developments costs are expected to amount to approximately 600 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: