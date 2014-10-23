BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic A/S said late on Wednesday: ** it has agreed with Crucell Holland B.V., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to expand the collaboration announced earlier on Wednesday to include evaluation of Bavarian Nordic's proprietary vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, for additional undisclosed disease targets. ** Bavarian Nordic and Janssen will collaborate on the evaluation of MVA-BN for three additional infectious disease targets. ** Janssen is granted the exclusive option to collaborate on one or more of the targets, following scientific evaluation of MVA-BN-based vaccine candidates, which will be developed by Bavarian Nordic. Source text for Eikon:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: