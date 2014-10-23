COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic A/S said late on Wednesday: ** it has agreed with Crucell Holland B.V., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to expand the collaboration announced earlier on Wednesday to include evaluation of Bavarian Nordic's proprietary vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, for additional undisclosed disease targets. ** Bavarian Nordic and Janssen will collaborate on the evaluation of MVA-BN for three additional infectious disease targets. ** Janssen is granted the exclusive option to collaborate on one or more of the targets, following scientific evaluation of MVA-BN-based vaccine candidates, which will be developed by Bavarian Nordic. Source text for Eikon: