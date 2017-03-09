Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
VIENNA, March 9 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has appointed Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday, with the current chief Byron Haynes staying on as co-CEO until the end of the year when he will retire.
Enver Sirucic, currently deputy CFO, will replace Abuzaakouk, the bank said.
U.S. private equity fund Cerberus owns 52 percent of BAWAG, and GoldenTree Asset Management 40 percent.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.