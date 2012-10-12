BRIEF-Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
VIENNA Oct 12 U.S. hedge fund Golden Tree has converted debt into equity of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK , an Austrian newspaper reported, saying it could get a stake as high as nearly 10 percent.
The Wiener Zeitung paper gave no source for its report on Friday, which said Austrian supervisors were trying to get more clarity on the Cerberus Capital Management unit's ownership structure.
A BAWAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana