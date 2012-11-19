RPT-INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors sticking with ETFs in stock picker's market
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
VIENNA Nov 19 U.S. hedge fund GoldenTree wants to raise its stake in Austrian lender Bawag to about 40 percent from about 10 percent, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The move would give GoldenTree a controlling stake in Bawag, which needs capital to shore up its balance sheet, together with current owner Cerberus Capital Management.
Austria's BWB competition authority said GoldenTree had informed it of its intention to buy a "significant" stake in Bawag and it would decide whether to approve it by Dec. 14.
GoldenTree has already acquired about 10 percent of Bawag by converting debt into equity.
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.