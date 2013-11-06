BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
VIENNA Nov 6 BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority-owned by Cerberus Capital Management , is in the process of cutting 900 jobs in an efficiency drive, Vienna paper Der Standard reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
It said 200 jobs had gone this year in a project called Bolero and 700 more were slated to go in the first quarter of 2014.
BAWAG PSK, which employs around 3,950 staff, had no immediate comment on the report.
BAWAG's net profit fell 3 percent in the first half to 94 million euros.
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.