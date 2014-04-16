VIENNA, April 16 Credit rating agency Moody's
Investors Service raised on Wednesday its outlook for Austrian
bank BAWAG PSK's long-term debt to 'positive' and
affirmed its 'Baa2' rating, citing high probability that Austria
would again support the bank if needed.
It noted the bank's sizeable share of national deposits and
its importance to the country's payment system.
BAWAG, majority owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital
Management, is one of six Austrian lenders due to come
under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank from
November.
BAWAG repaid last month all the state aid it got during the
financial crisis. It has strengthened its balance sheet and more
than doubled 2013 profits but its chief executive has said a
potential sale of the bank is not imminent.
