VIENNA, March 8 Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced
Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of
the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.
Gonzalez, a Spaniard, previously worked as chief financial
officer for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Group in
Madrid. He also worked at Cerberus Global Investment and was
chairman of Gescobro Collection Services.
Hobbs had been in the job since 2013.
BWAG is majority-owned by U.S.-based private equity fund
Cerberus.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)