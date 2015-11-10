(Adds CEO, CFO comments, detail)
VIENNA Nov 10 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's
third-quarter net profit rose 7 percent as net
interest income remained roughly unchanged but risk costs fell
sharply, the lender said on Tuesday.
The bank, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus
Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, has
held talks with UniCredit over a potential acquisition
of its rival Bank Austria's retail arm.
In an interview, BAWAG's Chief Executive Byron Haynes
declined to comment on Bank Austria but said the company was
well placed to make acquisitions in its preferred markets such
as Austria and western Europe.
"We believe that we're in a good position to benefit from
the pending consolidation within the European banking sector,"
Haynes told Reuters.
"We will continue to explore a number of inorganic strategic
opportunities, and there are a number out there, because we've
got the capital and liquidity that we've built up over the last
couple of years to pursue (them)," he said, declining to
elaborate on its acquisition targets.
Net profit in the third quarter rose to 94.3 million euros
($101.3 million) from 88.5 million in the same period last year,
the company said. Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 captial
ratio was 14.9 percent at the end of the quarter. It also said
it was on track to beat all its targets for 2015, including net
profit of more than 400 million euros.
Haynes and Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk repeated
in the same interview that all options were on the table for
BAWAG itself, including a sale, a merger and an initial public
offering.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Karin Strohecker)