BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Aug 10 Net profit at U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK fell slightly in the second quarter as a larger income-tax bill dented its bottom line, the company said on Wednesday.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June fell 3.9 percent year-on-year to 101.2 million euros ($112.9 million), as the company paid 21.4 million euros in income tax, sharply up from 0.1 million euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)