BRIEF-Kiwoom Asset Management sells 3.2 pct stake in Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition
March 10 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
VIENNA Dec 12 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has sold its landmark Vienna headquarters building to real estate group Signa Prime Selection AG, it said on Friday.
It gave no financial details for the sale-and-leaseback deal. BAWAG had said last month it was in talks to sell the property.
The Signa group is controlled by investor Rene Benko.
The 1906 building in central Vienna, designed by architect Otto Wagner, was estimated to be worth 150 million euros ($207 million), according to Austrian media reports. ($1=0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 10 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
March 10 Daishin Balance 4th Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla