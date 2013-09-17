LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - Bawag has put a Tier 2 new issue
plan on hold after international investors asked for a bigger
premium than the Austrian lender was willing to pay for the
trade.
Bawag, which was hit by a series of scandals in the
mid-2000s, has not sold any capital deals since the financial
crisis. It spent three days on the road the week of September 9.
"Due to the issuer's chequered past and its lack of
outstanding paper, we would expect a coupon in the double
digits, which Bawag did not agree with," one investor said.
However, David Sperlich, head of capital markets at Bawag
said that "our credit update was well received, but we decided
not to pursue a transaction in the institutional market at this
point in time."
The bank said in its first-half results that its Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio had improved by 4.5 percentage points over
the last 18 months to 12.3%. It said total surplus liquidity
remained solid at EUR6bn, and that it had repaid the EUR2bn it
had received under the ECB LTRO in early 2013.
Bawag mandated Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan in
early September for an investor roadshow ahead of an expected
subordinated bond issue.
"I think they are being very unrealistic about what they can
achieve in the market," the investor said.
"They have attempted to sell capital before and similarly
backed out when they got feedback from investors."
"It does not look like the pricing will stack up to the
regional alternatives," a banker said.
The price banks have to pay for capital remains expensive,
especially for those with a sub-investment grade rating for
their subordinated debt.
Commerzbank, for example, paid a 8.125% coupon on a USD1bn
Ba2/BB+/BB+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) rated 10-year bullet Tier 2 last
week. The German bank is rated Baa1/A-/A- on a senior level.
This is compared to Bawag's Baa2, which incorporates three
notches of systemic support from the Austrian state. Its
published subordinated rating is Ba3.
It was last in the market in September 2012, selling a
EUR500m 1.875% seven-year at mid-swaps plus 55bp. That has
performed well in the secondary market and is now bid at
mid-swaps plus 30bp.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Philip Wright, Alex
Chambers, Marc Carnegie)