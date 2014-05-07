BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 7 Prosecutors in the Austrian city of Linz said on Wednesday they had dropped a criminal investigation into whether staff at lender BAWAG PSK duped the municipal government into a 2007 swap deal, after finding no evidence of wrongdoing.
BAWAG has long defended its handling of the deal, which the Linz government is trying to unwind in a separate civil legal challenge.
"Investigations that were conducted showed no evidence that people linked to BAWAG deliberately misled the city of Linz or contributed to any potential breach of trust," the prosecutors said in a statement.
BAWAG, which is owned by Cerberus Capital Management , hailed the decision. "The attempt by Linz's lawyers to criminalise BAWAG PSK staff has failed," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.