BRIEF-AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
VIENNA, Sept 18 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK , a unit of Cerberus Capital Management, plans to cut 700 jobs, a fifth of it staff, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified insiders.
BAWAG was not available to comment.
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock