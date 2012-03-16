* 2011 net profit flat, pretax rises 13 percent as risk
costs fall
* No interest for now in Volksbanken AG stake
VIENNA, March 16 Austrian bank BAWAG
P.S.K. said it was not interested in reviving merger talks with
Volksbanken AG, a headache for the state which has
now lost a potential suitor as it seeks to sell a stake of up to
49 percent in the ailing lender.
BAWAG chief executive Byron Haynes, who pulled the plug on
merger talks in 2010 after Volksbanken's regional bank owners
declined to become part of the discussions, told a news
conference on Friday that Volksbanken was not on his agenda now.
"There have been no discussions over the last 18 months and
there are no discussions now," he said. "There is plenty to do
in our current business model and we will continue to focus
on...growing that for the time being."
Volksbanken, once the country's fourth-biggest bank, had to
be bailed out by the Austrian government after losses on Greek
debt and bad loans in eastern Europe brought it to its knees.
The bank failed last year's European stress tests.
Austria hopes the stake sale will allow it to have exited
Volksbanken by 2017 as required by EU law.
Haynes declined to speculate on whether a deal by 2017 might
be possible once Volksbanken gets back on its feet.
Earlier on Friday BAWAG reported that it had boosted 2011
profit before tax and bank levies 13 percent to 156 million
euros ($203.9 million) as revenues rose while loan-loss
provisions and impairments fell nearly a quarter.
Net profit at the bank owned by Cerberus Capital Management
LP was flat at 122.5 million euros after it paid 20.2
million for an Austrian bank levy introduced last year.
It is paying a coupon of 51.2 million euros on the 550
million euros in non-voting capital it got from Austria during
the 2008/09 financial crisis.
Haynes reiterated the bank was in no rush to repay the state
aid given the uncertainty in the financial sector.
"You can certainly read into that it won't be 2012 and won't
be 2013. Beyond that we'll wait and see," he said.
Cerberus, which bought BAWAG from the Austrian Trade Union
Federation in 2007 after a banking scandal, "have got no
intention to sell the bank at this point in time," Haynes said.
BAWAG's tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.6 percent of
risk-weighted assets at the end of last year from 8.9 percent a
year earlier. The bank said it was already in compliance with
Basel III bank capital rules that will take effect in 2013.
BAWAG made a 105 million euro gain by repurchasing hybrid
debt at a discount, Haynes said, which will be booked in 2012
and improve its core tier 1 equity ratio by 40-50 basis points.
BAWAG booked a 58 million euro 2011 impairment on its stake
in Hungarian bank MKB. Its MKB stake has fallen to 4.6 percent
and is up for sale if it can find a buyer, officials said.
It said it expected Europe's sovereign debt crisis to have
scant impact this year after its exposure to Greece and Spain
fell to a fair value of 23 million euros at the end of 2011.
The bank contributed all its nominal 53 million euros in
Greek debt to the country's bond swap this month. It had written
down its Greek debt by 80 percent before the move.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford
and Sophie Walker)