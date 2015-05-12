(Removes extraneous word from headline)

VIENNA May 12 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK boosted first-quarter net profit 51 percent to 121 million euros ($135 million) as net interest income rose while operating expenses and risk costs fell.

BAWAG PSK, majority owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management which has begun a strategic review of the business, said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting or beating its 2015 financial targets.

Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio rose 1.4 percentage points from end-2014 to 13.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.

BAWAG PSK in March forecast net profit would surpass 400 million euros this year after it swelled 45 percent to 333 million euros in 2014, driven by its retail and small business segments and cost cuts.

Cerberus has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic review of its majority stake in BAWAG PSK in a deal that could top 4 billion euros, sources close to the process told Reuters in March.

The sources said Cerberus had hired Goldman Sachs, Lazard and Morgan Stanley for the review, which one source said could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank or selling it.

($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)