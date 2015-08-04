* Goes public with all-share offer after private approach
rebuffed
* Baxalta issues statement saying offer undervalues company
* Shire aims to forge world's leading rare diseases
specialist
* Shire's offer worth $45.23 a share at Aug. 3 market prices
* Baxalta stock jumps 12 percent, Shire down 6 percent
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 4 Drugmaker Shire said on
Tuesday it was seeking to buy Baxalta, a company
spun-off by Baxter International last month, for $30
billion to forge the leading global specialist in rare diseases.
The London-listed group went public with its approach after
the U.S. firm turned it down during private talks last month.
Baxalta rebuffed the offer on Tuesday and said in a
statement that Shire's unsolicited offer significantly
undervalued the company.
Shire's all-share offer values each Baxalta share at $45.23,
based on Aug. 3 market prices. Baxalta's shares closed up nearly
12 percent at $37.10. Shire's stock closed down about 6 percent.
The Illinois-based firm, which has a staff of around 16,000,
develops biotech treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers
and immune system disorders. It had proforma revenue of $6
billion in 2014.
Baxalta offers Shire a promising range of new products to
complement its growing portfolio of high-priced treatments for
rare or "orphan" diseases, analysts said. But there is no
guarantee that Shire, itself the target of a failed takeover in
2014, will land its prey.
"Shire may need to go hostile and success rates of pharma
hostile bids are low," said Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry.
Shire said it would create an unrivalled rare diseases
champion with product sales of around $20 billion by 2020 and
double-digit percent annual sales growth.
The move is the latest in a wave of mergers and acquisitions
in the healthcare sector since the start of 2014, stretching
from large drugmakers buying up smaller rivals to consolidation
among makers of generic medicines and tie-ups between insurers.
Shire's offer of 0.1687 Shire American depositary receipts
per share, which represents a premium of 36 percent over
Baxalta's stock price on Aug. 3, would give the U.S. firm's
shareholders about 37 percent of the combined group.
Shire Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said he had gone
public with its plan, which it first proposed privately last
month, after Baxalta's board declined to engage in substantive
discussions.
He declined to talk about tactics on Baxalta or discuss
whether he was prepared to go hostile, but said the deal offered
both tax and revenue synergies and would be good for both sets
of shareholders.
TAX RATES
Ornskov said he had tried to engage with Baxalta CEO Ludwig
Hantson since early July. Apart from a brief "cordial" meeting
on July 10, however, there had been no meaningful interaction,
he added.
"As a result, you have left us with no choice but to make
our proposal known to your shareholders. We believe they deserve
an opportunity to consider it," the Shire boss wrote in an Aug.
4 letter to Hantson.
Ornskov, who expects to launch a $10 billion share buyback
after any deal closes, added that it remained his strong
preference to reach a negotiated agreement.
Dublin-based Shire has a long history of acquisitions and
only on Monday agreed to buy private eye drug company Foresight
Biotherapeutics for $300 million.
Other notable deals include buying New River Pharmaceuticals
for $2.3 billion in 2007, Viropharma in 2013 for $4.2 billion
and NPS Pharma for $5.2 billion this year.
Last year Shire itself was the target of a failed $50
billion takeover attempt by AbbVie, since when its
shares have risen to a premium to AbbVie's offer on growing
optimism for its line-up of high-priced niche medicines.
The AbbVie deal unravelled after the U.S. government changed
the rules on American companies domiciling overseas to take
advantage of lower corporate tax rates.
Shire is, however, using its relatively low tax status as a
selling point on this new deal, saying a combined group would
have a 16-17 percent effective tax rate by 2017, down from
around 21-24 percent for Baxalta.
But Ornskov told reporters the main driver was the strategic
fit of the companies and the growth potential of a tie-up. "Tax
is just one part of it, it's not the main part," he said.
Shares in Actelion, which had previously been
tipped as a potential target for Shire, fell 2.9 percent.
Evercore and Morgan Stanley are acting as financial advisers
to Shire.
