LONDON Aug 13 Baxalta wants Shire
to improve on its $30 billion bid significantly before
it will engage in talks, while its Dublin-based rival could
sweeten its offer if it gets to see the U.S. biotech company's
books, according to sources on both sides.
Both camps are pushing hard behind the scenes to get the
upper hand in what is the latest of a string of takeover battles
in the healthcare sector.
Bolstered by the backing of its shareholders, Baxalta's
management is digging in by scorning Shire's initial approach as
woefully inadequate for a newly listed company which expects its
shares to appreciate as it becomes better known.
For its part, a person close to Shire said it had room to
manoeuvre on price, and could move in the next couple of weeks
to break an impasse. Shire forced Baxalta into a corner by going
public with its offer last week, after Baxalta's management
spurned its approach in private talks.
After a series of meetings with major shareholders on both
sides, Shire believes the argument about industrial logic is
close to being settled.
"Now the funnel is closing in on value," the person close to
Shire said. "There is a threshold where a deal doesn't make
sense for Shire. We're not in that zone at the moment."
Shire believes it is succeeding in persuading investors
about the merits of a deal and is prepared to continue a round
of meetings for another week or two, after which the "logical
step" would be to sit down and talk.
RARE DISEASES
Shire wants to buy Baxalta, a developer of biotech
treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system
disorders, to create a global leader in rare diseases.
A combined company would have revenues of more than $20
billion a year by 2020, and its size would rule out a takeover
by all but the biggest pharma firms, like Pfizer,
according to analysts.
Shire's own rare disease and hyperactivity drugs portfolio
was targeted by AbbVie last year. It eventually agreed
a $50 billion takeover before tax rules changes scuppered the
deal.
Baxalta, spun off from Baxter International last
month, has said the value of Shire's all-share offer is "wholly
inadequate", although Baxalta's chief executive Ludwig Hantson
has said he is not intransigent.
An industry source said Baxalta's board was taken aback by
the tactics used by Shire's Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov, a
veteran dealmaker. He would not have expected to make a single
proposal and then be waved in, according to the source.
"Baxalta's board carefully considered it," the source said,
adding that it was not an "agonising debate".
"They didn't say 'no way, no how, never'. They said 'this
proposal is not a basis to engage, something needs to be
compelling'."
But the tone of conversations relayed through shareholders
remained cordial, both sides said.
Shire's all-share offer, worth around $45.23 a share when
Shire went public last week, has fallen in value to around $42.
That $42 is equivalent to a premium of nearly 27 percent on
Baxalta's share price on Aug 3, which the industry source said
was well short of the 50 percent premiums seen in other recent
biotech deals.
Some major Shire shareholders, while urging caution about
over overpaying, have already indicated they are ready to see
Shire stump up around $50 a share. [ID: nL5N10L3XS]
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler and Pamela Barbaglia;
Editing by Keith Weir)