* Enlarged group to be world leader in rare diseases
* Deal offers $18 and 0.1482 Shire ADS per Baxalta share
* Baxalta haemophilia business a potential product risk
By Ben Hirschler and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 11 Drugmaker Shire Plc
clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International Inc
on Monday with an agreed $32 billion cash and stock
offer, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare
diseases.
The London-listed group, which first approached the U.S.
company with an all-stock offer in July, won over the maker of
treatments for rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system
disorders after adding a cash sweetener.
Shire's U.S.-traded shares fell 9 percent, however,
as investors worry about a potential competitive threat from
Roche to Baxalta's critically important haemophilia
franchise, and on nerves over the price offered and a cost
savings forecast that Jefferies analysts called "somewhat
disappointing."
The deal marks a strong start to mergers and acquisitions in
healthcare in 2016 after the sector had its biggest deal-making
streak in history last year, with global transactions totalling
$673 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It also highlights the appeal of medicines for rare diseases
targeting small groups of patients for which drugmakers can
charge hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
"Together we will have the number one platform in rare
diseases with a strong foundation for future growth," Shire
Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov told reporters, after
unveiling his company's most ambitious acquisition yet.
Shareholders will receive $18 in cash and 0.1482 Shire
American depositary share per Baxalta share, implying a total
value of $45.57 per share based on Jan. 8 prices. That is 37.5
percent above Baxalta's price on Aug. 3, before Shire went
public with its interest.
Illinois-based Baxalta, which was spun off last year from
Baxter International Inc, rejected Shire's previous $30
billion all-stock offer in August, arguing it significantly
undervalued the company.
But Ornskov relentlessly pursued Baxalta, seeking to
pressure it into agreeing to a deal by meeting with Baxalta's
major shareholders over a period of months.
That enabled it to sidestep a hostile deal in which it would
have faced takeover defences including a "poison pill" that
stopped unwanted suitors from buying more than 10 percent of the
company and a hard-to-replace board.
Shares of Baxalta closed down 2.3 percent at $39.10 on the
New York Stock Exchange, giving back earlier gains.
TAX BENEFITS
Shire had initially offered only stock due to concerns a
cash element might jeopardise the tax-free status of Baxalta's
spin-off from Baxter. However, Ornskov said he was confident
that adding $18 in cash would maintain this tax-free status.
"We came out without any doubt that this was not
jeopardising the tax-free nature of the spin," Ornskov said.
Together, the two companies said they expected to deliver
double-digit sales growth with more than $20 billion in annual
revenue by 2020.
With annual operating cost synergies of more than $500
million, additional revenue synergies and tax benefits from
Shire's Irish domicile, Shire said it expected the transaction
to boost non-GAAP diluted earnings from 2017.
Baxalta brings Shire a strong position in haemophilia
treatments, although that could face a serious challenge by late
2017 or 2018 from Roche's experimental antibody ACE910 that
received breakthrough designation - given to potentially
important advances over current treatments - from U.S. health
regulators. The Roche drug has a long half-life that could allow
for less frequent dosing.
"A lot of people don't like the deal" largely due to its
dependence on Baxalta's haemophilia franchise, said John Boris,
analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.
"They believe Shire is buying an asset that is going to be
under pressure, so it may not reach the $20 billion revenue by
2020 target," Boris said.
UBS analysts cautioned that Baxalta could actually dilute
Shire earnings from 2019 to 2023 before being accretive again
from 2024.
Thanks to its base in Dublin, the combined company is
expected to have an effective tax rate of 16 to 17 percent by
2017, down from around 23 percent for Baxalta, making the deal
the latest transaction to result in lower tax rates.
Ornskov has stepped up his acquisition efforts in the rare
diseases space after a planned takeover by U.S. drugmaker AbbVie
Inc fell through last year. He bought NPS
Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion in February and Dyax for $5.9
billion in November.
Shire signed an $18 billion facility to help finance its
latest purchase.
Shire was advised by Evercore, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and
Deutsche Bank. Baxalta was advised by Goldman Sachs and Citi.
According to Freeman/Thomson Reuters estimates, Shire's
advisers could be in line for fees of $50 million-$60 million
and Baxalta's may earn $70 million-$80 million.
Baxalta said the termination fee on the Shire merger was
equal to $369 million.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot in New
York and Anjuli Davies in London; Editing by Keith Weir and
Matthew Lewis)