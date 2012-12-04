Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Dec 4 Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy privately held Swedish dialysis product company Gambro AB for about $4 billion to boost its renal therapies portfolio.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2013, will be financed through a combination of cash generated from overseas operations and debt.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.