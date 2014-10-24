(Adds background, shares)
Oct 24 Drugmaker Baxter International Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved
its drug for treating bleeding episodes in adults with a rare
bleeding disorder.
The drug, Obizur, has been approved for use in patients with
acquired hemophilia A, which usually affects older adults,
Baxter said in a statement.
The drug will be launched in the United States in the coming
months and is being reviewed by European and Canadian
regulators, the company said.
Obizur will compete with Biogen Idec Inc's
Eloctate, which was approved in June. Both the drugs are
long-acting treatments.
Hemophilia A is a rare blood-clotting disorder that can lead
to prolonged bleeding, bruising and joint and tissue damage. It
is caused by deficiency of factor VIII, a protein needed to clot
the blood.
The rarer form of the condition is hemophilia B, caused by
deficiency to another protein, factor IX. The FDA had in March
approved Biogen's hemophilia B treatment, Alprolix, a
bioengineered version of factor IX.
Other approved hemophilia B treatments include Baxter's
Rixubis, Pfizer Inc's Benefix and CSL Behring Ltd's
Mononine.
Baxter's shares were up about 1 percent at $69.66 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)