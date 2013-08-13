BEIJING Aug 13 China's Ministry of Commerce has approved Baxter International Inc's $4 billion bid for Sweden's Gambro AB provided Baxter sells its global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business, among other conditions.

The Commerce Ministry said Baxter must also end an outsourcing production deal in China with Japan's Nipro Corporation by March 31, 2016. The approval is subject to corporate monitors as well, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Michael Martina)