BRIEF-Guanhao Biotech sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 13 million yuan
BEIJING Aug 13 China's Ministry of Commerce has approved Baxter International Inc's $4 billion bid for Sweden's Gambro AB provided Baxter sells its global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business, among other conditions.
The Commerce Ministry said Baxter must also end an outsourcing production deal in China with Japan's Nipro Corporation by March 31, 2016. The approval is subject to corporate monitors as well, the ministry said.
* Says the co to cut stake in the U.S.-based unit, SNBL Clinical Pharmacology Center, Inc., to 67.4 percent from 100 percent
* Says its owner, Chairman Pu Zhongjie pledges not to sell shares in 12 months after increasing stake to 12.82 percent from 12.79 percent