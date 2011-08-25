* Baxter buying privately held Baxa Corp
* Sees deal reducing 2012 profit, helping from 2013 on
CHICAGO Aug 25 Baxter International Inc
(BAX.N) said it struck a deal to buy privately held Baxa Corp,
a drug delivery company, for $380 million in cash.
Baxter said it expects accounting and transaction-related
expenses tied to the deal to reduce 2012 earnings by 3 cents to
5 cents per share, but the acquisition will add to earnings in
2013 and beyond.
Englewood, Colorado-based Baxa, whose sales totaled about
$150 million in 2010, is a developer of pharmacy technology
that improves the safety of oral and intravenous drug
preparation and delivery. It has operations in the United
States and the UK.
Baxter said the acquisition will complement its existing
portfolio.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by John Wallace)