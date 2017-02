* Net Q3 share $1.01 vs 89 cents a year ago

* Adjusted Q3 $1.09 vs consensus $1.08

Oct 20 Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) posted stronger quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by special items related to a divestiture and good demand for its injectable plasma products used to treat people with immunodeficiency diseases

Its third-quarter net earnings were $576 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $525 million, or 89 cents per diluted share.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.09 per share, a penny above the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)