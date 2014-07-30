RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
(Corrects third paragraph to " ... outside the United States" from " ... in the United States")
July 30 Pfizer Inc agreed to buy two of Baxter International Inc's vaccines and a part of a facility involved in their production for $635 million.
The deal will give Pfizer access to Baxter's NeisVac-C, a meningitis vaccine, and FSME-IMMUN, an encephalitis vaccine.
Both vaccines are already being sold outside the United States. (Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017