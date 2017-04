Sept 30 Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said it agreed to name Third Point LLC's Munib Islam to its board and would add another, "mutually agreed upon" independent director in the near-term.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC is the drugmaker's top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)