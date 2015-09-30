(Adds details, background, shares)

Sept 30 Drugmaker Baxter International Inc said it agreed to name Third Point LLC's Munib Islam to its board nearly two months after the hedge fund disclosed a stake in the company.

Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which is the drugmaker's top shareholder with a 9.62 percent stake, had asked for two seats on the company's board.

The company said on Wednesday that it would add another, "mutually agreed upon" independent director in the near-term.

The hedge fund has agreed to limit its stake in the company to 13 percent and "generally" vote in favor of the board's recommendations, Third Point said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1LP09PO)

Baxter shares were up 1.35 percent at $33.13 in early trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.