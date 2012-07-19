July 19 Baxter International Inc reported on Thursday higher quarterly earnings as sales rose modestly.

Second-quarter net earnings were $661 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $615 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year-ago period.

Sales were $3.57 billion in the quarter, up 1 percent from $3.54 billion a year before. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)