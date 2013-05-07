BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
May 7 Baxter International Inc said a late-stage study of its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer's disease failed to reduce the decline of cognitive functions and preserve functional abilities.
The trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease taking Baxter's immunoglobulin treatment did not show a statistically significant difference in the rate of cognitive decline compared to a placebo.
The results also did not indicate a statistically significant change in patients' functional ability, Baxter said.
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.